India’s S-400 System In Adampur Destroyed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2025 | 09:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder jets have destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system stationed in Adampur using hypersonic missiles.

The S-400 system, valued at around $1.5 billion, was considered one of India's most advanced defence assets.

In another major strike, a key Indian Military Intelligence training centre in Rajouri, involved in planning terrorist activities in Pakistan, has also been destroyed.

India’s Sirsa Airfield, a critical military base, has been damaged. Indian media has confirmed the incident, adding credibility to the reports.

Pakistani drones were spotted flying over Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, triggering serious concern in the area.

