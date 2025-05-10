Open Menu

One Killed In Collision Between Bus And Motorcycle

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2025 | 09:00 AM

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) A man was killed in the collision between a bus and a motorcycle near Grid Chowk in Tehsil Jatoi,here on Saturday.

According to report,the accident occurred due to the negligence and over-speeding of the bus driver.

The victim was identified as Muhammad Arshad(42) r/o Basti Qaiser Ghazlani, Tehsil Jatoi died on the spot after being hit by the speeding bus.

Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the body to to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital(THQ)Jatoi.

Further investigation was underway.

