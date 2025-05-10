All Assets Of PAF Safe: Tarar
Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2025 | 08:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Saturday that all assets of Pakistan Air Force were safe with the grace of Allah Almighty.
Using his X account early morning, he said that all Indian missiles have been successfully intercepted and neutralised by Pakistan's air defence system.
