Open Menu

Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos: Pakistan Launches Cyber Strike Against Indian Digital Assets

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2025 | 08:50 AM

Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos: Pakistan launches cyber strike against Indian digital assets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) As part of Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos (Iron Wall), Pakistan has carried out a successful cyber attack, targeting several major Indian websites.

Security sources say that the official website of India’s ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was one of the main targets. Other affected websites include the Crime Research Investigation Agency, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), Bharat Earth Movers Limited, and the All India Naval Technical Supervisory Staff Association.

Large amounts of data from these websites were reportedly erased. Sensitive information was also leaked from key Indian institutions like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, the Border Security Force, and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

The cyber breach is said to have also reached the databases of the Indian Air Force and the Maharashtra Election Commission.

In addition, hackers took control of over 2,500 surveillance cameras across India, showing the wide range of the operation.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

22 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

22 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

2 days ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

2 days ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

2 days ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

2 days ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

2 days ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

2 days ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

2 days ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

2 days ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

2 days ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan