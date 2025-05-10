Patience over; Pakistan to emerge victorious against India: DPM Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday that Pakistan's civil and military leadership launched the “Bunyan-um-Marsoos” operation after exhausting all patience, vowing that India would not be allowed to claim its hegemony in the region.

"The civil-military leadership of Pakistan had no choice after last night's attacks at airbases. Our patience has run out... There is a threshold that we cannot go beyond, especially when it comes to hypocrisy and double standards... With the prayers of the nation, Allah will grant us victory. It is the government's foremost responsibility to protect the country’s sovereignty,” Dar said talking to a private television channel.

He said that the Pakistan armed forces and government were determined not to allow India to claim its hegemony.

“This operation that we started today will end in some way. It all depends on what India wants,” he said.

He said Pakistan's actions were defensive in nature as it still preserved the right to respond to India's earlier actions.

He said on the night of May 6-7, the Pakistan armed forces responded decisively to Indian strikes and downed five Indian jets.

There were clear instructions not to be on the offensive. The actions that have been taken are retaliatory and defensive, the world can see that, he added.

“India has continuously lied. So far, Pakistan has shot down 80 Indian drones... We have acted with restraint. What we are doing now is proportionate retaliation. More responses remain an option if India continues its provocations,” Dar commented.

Highlighting Pakistan's leadership's extensive diplomatic engagement with the international community, he said that the world was increasingly aware of India's misleading claims, particularly regarding allegations of Pakistani involvement in the recent Pahalgam attack. Even some from the Indian media have begun questioning the lack of evidence behind their government's accusations, he added.

“The international community must hold India accountable," he said and added that contrary to India's claims, the US has officially confirmed that no F-16 of Pakistan was downed.

Dar said that since the National Security Committee meeting on April 24, Pakistan had been ready to respond to any Indian move.