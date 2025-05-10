ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Defense Minister Khawaja Asif Saturday issued a stern warning to India, stating that Pakistan will take robust action in response to provocation and will not hesitate to take further steps to defend its interests.

Khawaja Asif announced in a media statement that Pakistan stands ready to take additional measures against India, underscoring the nation's unwavering commitment to protecting its interests.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning India that any attempt to undermine it would be met with resolute action.

"Allahu Akbar, today's achievement has paid off the debt we owed with our existence,' he quoted."

"The Defense Minister claimed that Pakistan took decisive action and successfully targeted Indian airfields, yielding substantial gains."

"Pakistan is fighting a survival war against India, which is the need of the hour," he added.

"Pakistan delivered a fitting response, showcasing the capability of our armed forces," he further highlighted.