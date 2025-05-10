- Home
- Pakistan
- India's aggression won't go unanswered, Pakistan ready for next steps, says Khawaja Asif
India's Aggression Won't Go Unanswered, Pakistan Ready For Next Steps, Says Khawaja Asif
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2025 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Defense Minister Khawaja Asif Saturday issued a stern warning to India, stating that Pakistan will take robust action in response to provocation and will not hesitate to take further steps to defend its interests.
Khawaja Asif announced in a media statement that Pakistan stands ready to take additional measures against India, underscoring the nation's unwavering commitment to protecting its interests.
He reaffirmed Pakistan's steadfast resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning India that any attempt to undermine it would be met with resolute action.
"Allahu Akbar, today's achievement has paid off the debt we owed with our existence,' he quoted."
"The Defense Minister claimed that Pakistan took decisive action and successfully targeted Indian airfields, yielding substantial gains."
"Pakistan is fighting a survival war against India, which is the need of the hour," he added.
"Pakistan delivered a fitting response, showcasing the capability of our armed forces," he further highlighted.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025
Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces
3 boys die in separate accidents
Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
Two killed in Karachi road accident
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025
PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed T ..
DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation
DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Train operations continue uninterrupted across country: Hanif Abbasi5 minutes ago
-
India's aggression won't go unanswered, Pakistan ready for next steps, says Khawaja Asif5 minutes ago
-
PFA penalized beverage plant, bakery,cold storage15 minutes ago
-
'Don't underestimate Pakistan or face dire consequences', Syed Mustafa Kamal tells India25 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman slams India's provocations, praises Pakistan's defense capabilities45 minutes ago
-
India’s S-400 system in Adampur destroyed2 hours ago
-
One killed in collision between bus and motorcycle2 hours ago
-
Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos: Pakistan launches cyber strike against Indian digital assets2 hours ago
-
Patience over; Pakistan to emerge victorious against India: DPM Dar2 hours ago
-
All assets of PAF safe: Tarar2 hours ago
-
Pak Army dedicates Al-Fateh missile launch to martyred children of Indian attack2 hours ago
-
Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos launched following Quranic inspiration3 hours ago