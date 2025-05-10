Open Menu

'Don't Underestimate Pakistan Or Face Dire Consequences', Syed Mustafa Kamal Tells India

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2025 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal warned India on Saturday that underestimating Pakistan would invite dire consequences thus emphasized the country's unshakeable commitment to defending its sovereignty.

During a recent interview with a private news channel, the minister asserted that Pakistan stands firm in its determination to protect its sovereignty, highlighting the stark difference between Pakistan and Gaza.

He condemned India's alleged cowardly aggression against civilians and its role in turning the region into a breeding ground for terrorism.

The minister asserted that Pakistan has responded robustly to India's aggression and will continue to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He stressed that Pakistan's status as a nuclear power means that India should not challenge its sovereignty or territorial integrity, lest it faces severe consequences.

"Pakistan stands proud with unwavering faith in its armed forces, a symbol of national strength and resilience".

"Our brave men and women in uniform safeguard our sovereignty, protect our citizens and uphold the nation's honor", he added.

He emphasized the need for Pakistan to be mentally prepared for any eventuality, saying that if war comes, we will take it head-on and respond with full force.

"Our faith is islam and it guides us in every aspect of life. We draw strength from our beliefs and values and they inspire us to stand tall and proud as a nation," he mentioned.

