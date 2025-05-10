Open Menu

Sherry Rehman Slams India's Provocations, Praises Pakistan's Defense Capabilities

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2025 | 10:00 AM

Sherry Rehman slams India's provocations, praises Pakistan's defense capabilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman stated on Saturday that Pakistan is a peaceful nation but when provoked by India, our country has consistently demonstrated its capability to defend its territory and achieve its objectives.

In a candid conversation with a private news channel, Senator Sherry Rehman applauded Pakistan's military, saying India instigated hostilities, but Pakistan responded with swift and resolute action last night, underscoring our commitment to safeguarding our territorial integrity.

Last night, Pakistan delivered a strong and effective response to India's hostile actions, Senator Sherry Rehman said, commending the armed forces for their professionalism and bravery in defending the nation.

Senator Sherry declared, 'We are a strong and resilient nation and we will stand unwaveringly till our last breath, defending our sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Rehman emphasized that Pakistan has the sovereign right to respond to threats and provocations, while categorically calling for evidence-based diplomacy and dialogue to resolve disputes.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025

41 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025

1 hour ago
 Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to ..

Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality

10 hours ago
 Hindu community's rally express support for Pak ar ..

Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces

10 hours ago
 3 boys die in separate accidents

3 boys die in separate accidents

10 hours ago
 Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally

10 hours ago
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Plannin ..

Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..

11 hours ago
 Two killed in Karachi road accident

Two killed in Karachi road accident

11 hours ago
 Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power ..

Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025

11 hours ago
 PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approva ..

PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed T ..

11 hours ago
 DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional si ..

DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation

11 hours ago
 DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengu ..

DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan