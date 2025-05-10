Sherry Rehman Slams India's Provocations, Praises Pakistan's Defense Capabilities
Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2025 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman stated on Saturday that Pakistan is a peaceful nation but when provoked by India, our country has consistently demonstrated its capability to defend its territory and achieve its objectives.
In a candid conversation with a private news channel, Senator Sherry Rehman applauded Pakistan's military, saying India instigated hostilities, but Pakistan responded with swift and resolute action last night, underscoring our commitment to safeguarding our territorial integrity.
Last night, Pakistan delivered a strong and effective response to India's hostile actions, Senator Sherry Rehman said, commending the armed forces for their professionalism and bravery in defending the nation.
Senator Sherry declared, 'We are a strong and resilient nation and we will stand unwaveringly till our last breath, defending our sovereignty and territorial integrity."
Rehman emphasized that Pakistan has the sovereign right to respond to threats and provocations, while categorically calling for evidence-based diplomacy and dialogue to resolve disputes.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2025
Civil Defence volunteers put on alert, vigilant to deal with any eventuality
Hindu community's rally express support for Pak armed forces
3 boys die in separate accidents
Pakistan our red line; say speakers at JI rally
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
Two killed in Karachi road accident
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025
PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed T ..
DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation
DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sherry Rehman slams India's provocations, praises Pakistan's defense capabilities6 minutes ago
-
India’s S-400 system in Adampur destroyed56 minutes ago
-
One killed in collision between bus and motorcycle1 hour ago
-
Operation Bunyan-al-Marsoos: Pakistan launches cyber strike against Indian digital assets1 hour ago
-
Patience over; Pakistan to emerge victorious against India: DPM Dar1 hour ago
-
All assets of PAF safe: Tarar1 hour ago
-
Pak Army dedicates Al-Fateh missile launch to martyred children of Indian attack2 hours ago
-
Operation Bunyan Al Marsoos launched following Quranic inspiration2 hours ago
-
India fired six ballistic missiles at its own territories, DG ISPR4 hours ago
-
India targeting its own Sikh citizens with ballistic missiles: Tarar7 hours ago
-
India responsible for escalating tension in region: Asif9 hours ago
-
Woman killed, 3 family members including son injured in armed attack9 hours ago