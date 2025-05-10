ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman stated on Saturday that Pakistan is a peaceful nation but when provoked by India, our country has consistently demonstrated its capability to defend its territory and achieve its objectives.

In a candid conversation with a private news channel, Senator Sherry Rehman applauded Pakistan's military, saying India instigated hostilities, but Pakistan responded with swift and resolute action last night, underscoring our commitment to safeguarding our territorial integrity.

Last night, Pakistan delivered a strong and effective response to India's hostile actions, Senator Sherry Rehman said, commending the armed forces for their professionalism and bravery in defending the nation.

Senator Sherry declared, 'We are a strong and resilient nation and we will stand unwaveringly till our last breath, defending our sovereignty and territorial integrity."

Rehman emphasized that Pakistan has the sovereign right to respond to threats and provocations, while categorically calling for evidence-based diplomacy and dialogue to resolve disputes.