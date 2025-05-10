Open Menu

Train Operations Continue Uninterrupted Across Country: Hanif Abbasi

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2025 | 10:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Saturday said that train operations across the country are continuing as per schedule, with no disruptions or cancellations.

In response to rising concerns over the regional situation with India, the minister directed the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways to personally oversee operations, ensuring that the railway system remains fully operational and efficient.

“All trains are running on time, and no service has been cancelled,” Hanif Abbasi added.

The minister also instructed that all control offices stay in constant communication with the Central Control Office to ensure seamless coordination and uninterrupted rail service in county.

