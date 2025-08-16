Open Menu

DPM/FM Dar Expresses Deep Grief Over Loss Of Lives In KP Floods, Cloudbursts

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2025 | 10:30 AM

DPM/FM Dar expresses deep grief over loss of lives in KP floods, cloudbursts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday expressed his deep grief over the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the recent cloudbursts and flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the northern parts of Pakistan.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones, to those who are injured, and many whose homes and livelihoods have been swept away,” the DPM/FM said in a video message.

He said the Government of Pakistan is mobilising all available resources to provide relief and conduct rescue operations.

Federal and provincial agencies, the armed forces, and local administrations were working tirelessly to reach affected communities and ensure the safety of their citizens, he added.

The DPM/FM Dar further said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had chaired an emergency meeting, and the government was in close coordination to address immediate needs and plan for the long-term recovery of the impacted areas.

Barring my long pre-scheduled official engagements with the Deputy Prime Minister of UK Angela Rayner; Secretary General Commonwealth, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; Hamish Faulkner, Minister of State, UK Foreign Office; and members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords during his two-days visit to the UK, he said he would not be holding the planned community interaction with the British Pakistani diaspora.

“This decision has been taken in solidarity and respect for those who are grieving, and to ensure that our full attention remains on the national relief and recovery efforts. My sincere regrets to all the organizers of the community event,” he added.

The DPM/FM Dar urged all Pakistanis, at home and abroad, to keep the affected families in their prayers and to contribute in whatever way they could to the ongoing relief work.

He expressed the hope that with grace of Allah Almighty, together, we would overcome this difficult hour.

