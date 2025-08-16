DPM/FM Dar Expresses Deep Grief Over Loss Of Lives In KP Floods, Cloudbursts
Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2025 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday expressed his deep grief over the tragic loss of life and destruction caused by the recent cloudbursts and flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the northern parts of Pakistan.
“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones, to those who are injured, and many whose homes and livelihoods have been swept away,” the DPM/FM said in a video message.
He said the Government of Pakistan is mobilising all available resources to provide relief and conduct rescue operations.
Federal and provincial agencies, the armed forces, and local administrations were working tirelessly to reach affected communities and ensure the safety of their citizens, he added.
The DPM/FM Dar further said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had chaired an emergency meeting, and the government was in close coordination to address immediate needs and plan for the long-term recovery of the impacted areas.
Barring my long pre-scheduled official engagements with the Deputy Prime Minister of UK Angela Rayner; Secretary General Commonwealth, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; Hamish Faulkner, Minister of State, UK Foreign Office; and members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords during his two-days visit to the UK, he said he would not be holding the planned community interaction with the British Pakistani diaspora.
“This decision has been taken in solidarity and respect for those who are grieving, and to ensure that our full attention remains on the national relief and recovery efforts. My sincere regrets to all the organizers of the community event,” he added.
The DPM/FM Dar urged all Pakistanis, at home and abroad, to keep the affected families in their prayers and to contribute in whatever way they could to the ongoing relief work.
He expressed the hope that with grace of Allah Almighty, together, we would overcome this difficult hour.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2025
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival
Diesel down by Rs12.84 per litre, petrol remains unchanged
UAE expresses solidarity with Pakistan, conveys condolences over victims of resc ..
UN regrets lack of consensus on plastic pollution treaty
Gaza death toll rises to 61,827
UAE carries out 72nd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip
UAE leaders congratulate President of India on Independence Day
Jordan’s Permanent Representative to Arab League praises UAE’s historic stan ..
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches seasonal flights to Yekaterinburg, Russia
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns Israeli plans to build 3,400 new sett ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM/FM Dar to visit UK on Aug 1720 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar expresses deep grief over loss of lives in KP floods, cloudbursts20 minutes ago
-
Omar Abdullah kicks off door-to-door campaign for Jammu & Kashmir statehood restoration50 minutes ago
-
COAS issues special directives for rehabilitation of flood affected people in KPK10 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed peacefully11 hours ago
-
Iran offers condolences, assistance to Pakistan over deadly floods11 hours ago
-
5 crew members martyred in helicopter crash; flood victims to be compensated: CM KP11 hours ago
-
Robber gang busted, two held11 hours ago
-
Ensuring transparency in official sectors essential for rising public confidence: Governor12 hours ago
-
AJK observes Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) with grandeur and reverence12 hours ago
-
BBoIT holds meeting with German company for setting up waste oil recycling plant12 hours ago
-
Federal gov’t pledges full support for KP rehabilitation: Ikhtiar Wali12 hours ago