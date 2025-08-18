Open Menu

Schools Closed In Mansehra For Two Days Due To Heavy Rains

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 01:40 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The district administration Mansehra on Monday has announced the closure of all public and private educational institutions in the district for two days, from August 18 to 19, following torrential monsoon rains that have caused heavy damage to lives and property in the region.

According to the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, the decision was taken in consultation with higher authorities as continuous downpours and landslides have posed serious risks, particularly to school-going children. With forecasts predicting further rain, the administration directed that both male and female educational institutions remain closed as a precautionary measure.

Officials said the step is aimed at ensuring the safety of students while the district administration continues its relief and monitoring operations in rain-affected areas.

