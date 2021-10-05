DPO orders transfer and posting of officials

The District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Sohail Khalid on Tuesday ordered transfer and posting of Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-inspectors in the district in the public interest

KOHAT, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) ::The District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat Sohail Khalid on Tuesday ordered transfer and posting of Sub-Inspectors and Assistant Sub-inspectors in the district in the public interest.

According to the orders, Sub-Inspector Taifur Shah has been posted in-charge of the Narcotics Eradication Team while Sub-Inspector Khalil Usman has been posted in-charge Chowki Shadipur.

The order said Sub-Inspector Ali Rehman has been posted at Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station while Assistant Sub-Inspector Hakeem Khan has been posted in-charge Chowki Shadi Khel in his place.

Similarly, Assistant Sub-Inspector Mohammad Iqbal has been transferred as in-charge Chowki Khushal Garh from Chowki Tehsil Gate and his predecessor Mohammad Arif has been transferred to Cantt Police Station.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanaullah has been posted in-charge Chowki Tehsil Gate.