DPO Rajanpur Distributes Ration Among 100 Deserving People

Sat 17th April 2021 | 02:14 PM

District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar on Saturday distributed ration packs and flour among over 100 deserving people in the holy month of Ramzan at district police office

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar on Saturday distributed ration packs and flour among over 100 deserving people in the holy month of Ramzan at district police office.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said police department was doing welfare works along with elimination of crime and provision of justice despite limited resources.

He said the holy month of Ramadan taught us the lesson of taking care of other.

More Stories From Pakistan

