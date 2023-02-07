UrduPoint.com

Dr Durroshum Ayesha Nominated As Chairman Of Nasirabad UC 25

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Dr Durroshum Ayesha nominated as Chairman of Nasirabad UC 25

Dr Durroshum Ayesha Khan was nominated as chairman of the Union Council 25 of Nasirabad, in local body elections

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Dr Durroshum Ayesha Khan was nominated as chairman of the Union Council 25 of Nasirabad, in local body elections.

According to statement issued here on Tuesday, all elected members of the respective Union Council have expressed confidence in her nomination.

Dr Durroshum Ayesha Khan in her illustrious academic career passed O-Level examinations with 8 'A-Plus' grades from Cambridge board and got scholarship for A-Level Study. She did her MBBS from Navy Medical College, Karachi and Dars-Nizami from Wifaq-ul-Madaris Arabia.

She is the daughter of Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi - member of the Balochistan Legislative Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Science and Information Technology.

