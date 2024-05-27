Dr Eshratul Ebad Congratulates KP Governor
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2024 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Former Governor Sindh Dr Eshratul Ebad Khan phoned Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on assuming the office of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor.
He expressed best wishes to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor on assuming the constitutional post.
APP/fam
