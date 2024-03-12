Dr Fateh Mari Calls For Prudent Food Practices To Tackle Scarcity
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri, has called for concerted efforts to address the prevailing issue of food and water scarcity affecting various regions across Pakistan, particularly in Sindh.
He emphasized the alarming rate of food wastage, estimated at 4.7 percent, occurring in households, wedding halls, and hotels. Dr Marri made these remarks while addressing student volunteers during an initiative aimed at promoting responsible food procurement and consumption, especially during the holy month of Ramadan. The initiative, under the supervision of the Institute of Food Sciences and Technology at the University Senate Hall, commenced on Monday.
The VC underscored the plight of children and individuals in Thar and Kohistan, who are seen begging for water and bread along roadsides. He stressed the importance of initiating prudent food practices at the household level and highlighted the necessity of promoting this initiative through social media channels.
Dr James Robert Okoth, Head of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Sindh, emphasized the significance of reducing food wastage and redirecting surplus resources to aid vulnerable communities.
Dr Aijaz Hussain Soomro, Director of IFST, highlighted the crucial role of societal awareness in fostering responsible food consumption habits. while Director UA&FA Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar and Director ORIC Dr Tanveer Fatima Miano, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the need for collective action to address food scarcity and wastage."The initiative aims to cultivate a culture of mindful food usage within society and tackle the pressing issue of food insecurity faced by marginalized communities across Pakistan," they added.
The event was attended among others by Dr Tahseen Fatima Miano, Dr Asia Akber Panhwer, Dr Asadullah Marri, along with a large number of faculty and students
Recent Stories
How does Bushra Ansari react if someone ignore her calls?
Two citizens deprived of cash, valuables
Shan Masood not satisfied with his performance in HBL PSL 9 season
Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb
PM for a complete roadmap to enhance IT exports
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges
SABS University holds 3rd meeting of syndicate
Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..
The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..
Cricket match held in Larkana in Memory of Ayaz Soomro
Most markets push higher as US inflation data looms
Hong Kong stocks jump more than 3% in afternoon trade
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man arrested for killing sister in Attock9 minutes ago
-
DC for strict monitoring of food items' prices during Ramadan9 minutes ago
-
Govt urged to reevaluate subsidies in light of health concerns9 minutes ago
-
USC Dera to extend relief to people under PM's 'Ramazan Relief Package-2024'9 minutes ago
-
Government committed to facilitating local, foreign investment in gas, minerals sector: Dr. Musadik ..9 minutes ago
-
Walk organized under title “Education for everyone, every child in School” in Loralai9 minutes ago
-
Minister seeks plan to increase fish farming19 minutes ago
-
Murder accused nabbed19 minutes ago
-
Zakat to be distributed after a break of 2 years in KP19 minutes ago
-
Five arrested for cockfighting, gambling19 minutes ago
-
FC Balochistan, MPCL distribute ration among 180 needy people29 minutes ago
-
DC Haripur imposes section 144 against the gathering during examination29 minutes ago