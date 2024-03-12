Open Menu

Dr Fateh Mari Calls For Prudent Food Practices To Tackle Scarcity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri, has called for concerted efforts to address the prevailing issue of food and water scarcity affecting various regions across Pakistan, particularly in Sindh.

He emphasized the alarming rate of food wastage, estimated at 4.7 percent, occurring in households, wedding halls, and hotels. Dr Marri made these remarks while addressing student volunteers during an initiative aimed at promoting responsible food procurement and consumption, especially during the holy month of Ramadan. The initiative, under the supervision of the Institute of Food Sciences and Technology at the University Senate Hall, commenced on Monday.

The VC underscored the plight of children and individuals in Thar and Kohistan, who are seen begging for water and bread along roadsides. He stressed the importance of initiating prudent food practices at the household level and highlighted the necessity of promoting this initiative through social media channels.

Dr James Robert Okoth, Head of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Sindh, emphasized the significance of reducing food wastage and redirecting surplus resources to aid vulnerable communities.

Dr Aijaz Hussain Soomro, Director of IFST, highlighted the crucial role of societal awareness in fostering responsible food consumption habits. while Director UA&FA Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar and Director ORIC Dr Tanveer Fatima Miano, echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the need for collective action to address food scarcity and wastage."The initiative aims to cultivate a culture of mindful food usage within society and tackle the pressing issue of food insecurity faced by marginalized communities across Pakistan," they added.

The event was attended among others by Dr Tahseen Fatima Miano, Dr Asia Akber Panhwer, Dr Asadullah Marri, along with a large number of faculty and students

