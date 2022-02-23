UrduPoint.com

Dr Fehmida, Arbab, Qureshi Discuss Sindh Rights March

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2022 | 04:05 PM

Dr Fehmida, Arbab, Qureshi discuss Sindh Rights March

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Sindh Affairs Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim called on the Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed in detail about the Sindh Rights March

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Sindh Affairs Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim called on the Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed in detail about the Sindh Rights March.

According to details, Dr. Arbab Ghulam gave a detailed briefing to Shah Mahmood Qureshi regarding the arrangements and preparations for the march.

Expressing satisfaction over the preparations, the foreign minister said PTI would never leave the oppressed people of Sindh alone.

"PTI is committed to continue its struggle for the development of the backward areas of Sindh and rights of the people of the province," he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim March

Recent Stories

Chief Secretary chairs meeting to review preparati ..

Chief Secretary chairs meeting to review preparations ahead of Ramazan

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Security Council Head Says Unaware of Ki ..

Ukrainian Security Council Head Says Unaware of Kiev's Nuclear Weapons Developme ..

2 minutes ago
 vivo’s Latest Color Changing V23 5G NowAvailable ..

Vivo’s Latest Color Changing V23 5G NowAvailable for Sale in Pakistan

17 minutes ago
 Here's How the realme 9 Series Will be a Step-up i ..

Here's How the realme 9 Series Will be a Step-up in Your Smart Arsenal

23 minutes ago
 HKSAR gov't unveils huge budget to fight COVID-19

HKSAR gov't unveils huge budget to fight COVID-19

2 minutes ago
 Botswanan minister grateful for China-aided primar ..

Botswanan minister grateful for China-aided primary school

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>