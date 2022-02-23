Dr Fehmida, Arbab, Qureshi discuss Sindh Rights March

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Sindh Affairs Dr. Arbab Ghulam Rahim called on the Vice Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and discussed in detail about the Sindh Rights March.

According to details, Dr. Arbab Ghulam gave a detailed briefing to Shah Mahmood Qureshi regarding the arrangements and preparations for the march.

Expressing satisfaction over the preparations, the foreign minister said PTI would never leave the oppressed people of Sindh alone.

"PTI is committed to continue its struggle for the development of the backward areas of Sindh and rights of the people of the province," he said.