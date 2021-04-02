UrduPoint.com
Dr. Lant Pritchett Delivers Speech On 'Building State Capabilities' Virtually

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 06:47 PM

Dr. Lant Pritchett delivers speech on 'Building State Capabilities' virtually

Director at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, Dr. Lant Pritchett delivered his keynote speech on 'Building State Capabilities: Dos, Don'ts and Donuts' in the first International Conference on Economics and Sustainable Development here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :Director at the Blavatnik school of Government, University of Oxford, Dr. Lant Pritchett delivered his keynote speech on 'Building State Capabilities: Dos, Don'ts and Donuts' in the first International Conference on Economics and Sustainable Development here on Friday.

The 3-day conference is being organized by the School of Economics and Social Sciences in collaboration with the Centre for business and Economic Research, Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi.

Speakers from world over are joining the conference virtually and sharing their expert opinions about issues pertaining to the Pakistan economy, its growth and economic stability.

More Stories From Pakistan

