Dr M Zahid Latif Assumes Office As Rector NUST

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 06:32 PM

Dr M Zahid Latif assumes office as Rector NUST

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Celebrated academician, Dr Muhammad Zahid Latif assumed the office of Rector National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

Holding a Doctorate from the prestigious Peking University, China, an MPhil degree with distinction and four master’s degrees, Dr Zahid brings with him extensive experience of research and development and has been on the faculty of some of the leading higher education institutions at home and abroad.

He is also a retired three star general and erstwhile Federal Secretary Defence Production with hands-on experience in cutting-edge technologies and domestic as well as international defence industries.

Dr Zahid also holds the honour of delivering lectures at universities and think tanks across the USA, UK and China.

He is also a former Senior Research Fellow of Beijing Foreign Studies University, China, and is currently a Senior Fellow with the prestigious Chinese think-tank Taihe Institute.

His writings have appeared in various research journals and his lifelong passion revolves around education.

With his appointment as Rector NUST, the academic fraternity has welcomed the visionary educationist to his new role, who, with his diverse experience, is poised to not only further enhance NUST’s position as a leader in higher education but also drive initiatives towards the advancement of research, innovation and global collaborations.

