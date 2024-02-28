Dr Mehlag’s Novel Translated In Urdu Language
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 08:11 PM
Prominent Algerian writer Dr Fadila Melhag’s novel (When Life Desires You) was translated in the Urdu in Pakistan which considered a historical precedent and pioneering step in establishing a bridge of cultural communication between two great brotherly countries
The novel was published by the Karachi Editor’s Club, in Urdu translated by Head of the Translation Department at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad Dr Lubna Farah, said a news release on Wednesday.
The Karachi Editor’s Club also issued for the first time in Pakistan two collections of short stories from Algeria in Urdu language by Dr Fadila Melhag (Outside the Field of Literacy) and (For display…Unpaintable) also translated by Dr Lubna Farah.
The novel “When Life Desires You”, the experience of secret migration from the south to the north to dealt with issues of clandestine immigration, through the experience of a long journey between the south and the north.
Dr Fadila Melhag a distinguished literary talent, brilliant academic researcher, excellent academic career, diverse literary and scientific production.
She holds many certificates from the Higher school of the Judiciary-Algeria, a doctorate in law- specializing in human rights and international humanitarian law, professional competence as a lawyer, a diploma in postgraduate studies specializing in diplomacy, a European university certificate from France in the field of cyberspace, international certificates.
