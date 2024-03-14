Open Menu

Dr. Musadiq, French Dy Head Mission Discuss Collaboration In Energy Sector

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Dr. Musadiq, French Dy Head Mission discuss collaboration in energy sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Federal Minister of Energy, Dr. Musadiq Masood Malik and French Deputy Head of Mission in Pakistan, Guillaume Dabouis on Thursday discussed potential avenues of collaboration in Pakistan's energy sector.

During the meeting, the Deputy Head Mission expressed France's keen interest in investing in various aspects of Pakistan's energy landscape, ranging from LNG cargo provision to energy resource exploration, and projects aimed at enhancing energy trading, distribution, and transmission within the country, as per a news release.

He also expressed interest in initiatives towards reducing line losses and revitalizing Pakistan's energy sector as a whole.

The minister reiterated his commitment to dedicating significant time and effort towards addressing Pakistan's longstanding energy challenges comprehensively.

Dr. Musadiq Masood Malik reaffirmed the Prime Minister's unwavering commitment to further improving the performance of key sectors, including Energy, Finance, Commerce, Industries & Production, and Communication.

He emphasized that agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, and the Prime Minister is committed to modernizing the agricultural sector by integrating AI and Machine Learning technologies.

To achieve the vision of the Prime Minister, the entire cabinet is determined to bring about significant changes for Pakistan's long-term growth and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Agriculture France Commerce From Cabinet

Recent Stories

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

5 minutes ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

6 minutes ago
 US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

9 minutes ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

16 minutes ago
 Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

20 minutes ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

22 minutes ago
Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

28 minutes ago
 Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

4 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveil ..

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan