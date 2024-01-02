Open Menu

Dr. Saif Holds Meetings With UAE Ambassador, UK High Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2024 | 09:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Dr Umar Saif on Tuesday held separate meetings with UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, and UK High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott.

During the meeting with the UAE ambassador, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, particularly those related to the IT and telecom sectors, said a news release.

Dr. Umar Saif emphasized the significance of Pakistan's ties with the UAE, expressing the government's desire to strengthen these ties, especially in the IT sector.

He highlighted the ongoing efforts to boost IT exports, considering the UAE as an attractive market for Pakistani IT companies.

Additionally, he mentioned plans to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the UAE government for a Digital Government Experience Exchange Program.

In a separate meeting with the British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms. Jane Marriott, Dr. Umar Saif acknowledged the longstanding support of the UK government in governance reform within Pakistan, particularly in the health, education, and public finance sectors.

He underscored the immense potential of Pakistan's IT industry to expand its business in the UK, emphasizing the need for startups to attract larger investments from UK-based venture capitalists.

