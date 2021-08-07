UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Dr Sania announces Ehsaas registration desks across country this month

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Senator Dr Sania Nishtar Saturday said that Ehsaas registration desks would be set up across the country this month.

She was talking to the media during her visit to Ehsaas registration desk, set up in Garhi Shahu area here.

Dr Sania talked to the registration staff and also asked about Ehsaas initiatives from deserving women, who had come to Ehsaas desks for registration. She inspected the process of registration of a deserving woman.

Dr Sania said that the households, who could not participate in the survey for some reasons, would also be able to get themselves registered by contacting the Ehsaas registration desks.

The Ehsaas survey in the country was completed up to 98.14 per cent, and in Lahore, it was still under process, she added.

Dr Sania also reviewed the ongoing activities of Ehsaas survey in the area of Tezaab Ehata, and inspected the Ehsaas survey registration of a local family and talked to the residents of the area about the usefulness and method of Ehsaas survey.

She also reviewed the registration of children hailing from deserving families for educational scholarships.

