Driving license camp set up at Kacha area

Traffic police in collaboration with private Non Government Organizations (NGOs) organized a camp at the Kacha area of the district to issue learner driving licenses to the masses on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Traffic police in collaboration with private Non Government Organizations (NGOs) organized a camp at the Kacha area of the district to issue learner driving licenses to the masses on Thursday.

According to police sources, the driving license camp was set up at the areas situated on the bank of the river in the Kacha area of the district including Mouza Bilay Wahin, Shahpur and Hajipur.

During the camp, the police issued 56 learner driving licenses to citizens, In-charge Lincense Branch Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Malik Arshad Hussain said that a special awareness campaign was being launched in rural and Kacha areas of the district not only to aware people about the importance of driving license but also to issue learner driving licenses to maximum people.

On this occasion, District Chairman Rah-e-Haq Insaniyat Society for Human Rights, Bilal Khan lauded the police team for organizing such activities to facilitate the masses at their doorsteps.

APP/amj/thh