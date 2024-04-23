Open Menu

Drug Dealers To Be Dealt With Iron Hands: Commissioner Mardan

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 05:40 PM

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Commissioner Mardan Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Tuesday said the drug dealers and smugglers would be dealt with iron hands and they would not be allowed to destroy the lives of young generation.

Chairman Human Right Commission Mardan Aurangzeb Kashmiri, Commissioner Mardan and the Deputy Commissioner Mardan were also present during the open court session wherein hundreds of people turned over and presented their grievances for the early solutions.

The commissioner while addressing the open court said that the students of colleges across the country were addicted to ice and they have been brought to the brink of destruction due to excessive use of drugs.

He said the campaign against drug dealers was going on in Mardan district and added that people should inform the district administration if they see any one selling drugs so that stern action would be taken against them.

He said the administeration wanted to make Mardan a drug-free district. On this occasion, XEN C&W, AC Takhtbhai, Ashiq Hussain DSP Takht Bahai, In-charge Sui Gas, In-charge WAPDA, TMO, ADC and officers of other departments were also present.

