Drug Peddler Held With Hashish
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Budhla Sant police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered Hashish from his possession during a special operation launched on Monday.
In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the PS Budhla Sant under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Zahid Hussain Gill, launched a special operation against drug peddlers and arrested Muhammad Siddique.
The police also recovered one kilogram Hashish from his possession. Case has been registered against the drug peddler, however, the CPO has directed officers concerned to continue operation against drug peddlers, police sources added.
