Girls Back To School In N. Waziristan, Destroyed By Terrorists
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training by fulfilling its commitment to provide education to each and every child in the country, on Monday reopened a girls' school in North Waziristan that was destroyed by the terrorists one week ago.
In a message, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training said that "we are thrilled to share the news that, by the grace of Almighty, we have accomplished our mission. The Afia Girls School has reopened its doors after undergoing reconstruction. Today, our little angels returned with smiles on their faces, brimming with hope and enthusiasm'.
The Ministry said that just a week ago, this same school faced destruction at the hands of extremists. However, "we stood firm in the face of adversity, and today, we celebrate the triumph of perseverance and determination. we celebrate the resilience of our daughters and the nation's commitment to education".
According to the ministry of education, in a latest tragic incident in North Waziristan, a private girls' school fell victim to unidentified militants who mercilessly targeted it, causing destruction and fear in the community.
Despite the attackers' efforts, no lives were lost, but the psychological and educational impact is significant.
This is not the first time such violence has struck educational institutions in the region, highlighting a disturbing trend of targeting education, particularly for girls. However, amidst the darkness, there is a glimmer of hope as the Ministry of Federal Education has rebuilt the school in record one week.
The Ministry sources confirmed that the 120 girls are backed in their classes today (Monday) morning. "This act symbolizes resilience, defiance against extremism, and a firm commitment to providing education for all, especially for the daughters of the nation. Stay tuned for the inspiring story of rebuilding and national solidarity" the ministry added.
It is to mention here that a private girls’ school was blown up by unidentified militants in Tehsil Shewa of North Waziristan district on Wednesday night, the police sources said.They said the militants first tortured the school watchman and later blew up two rooms of the school.
There was, however, no loss of life in the explosion. Similar attacks took place in May of last year when two government schools for girls in Mirali were blown up. No loss of life was reported in the incidents. Local sources said that it was the only private girls’ school in the area and its administration had received multiple threat letters in the past.
Recent Stories
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPM Ishaq Dar condoles over death of Iranian president, foreign minister5 minutes ago
-
In-charge federal ombudsman Sargodha holds open court5 minutes ago
-
Vehicle caught having 67 e-challans5 minutes ago
-
Shehr-e-Khomoshan authority to be expanded to districts: minister15 minutes ago
-
Five profiteers held25 minutes ago
-
Bilawal expresses condolence over tragic death of Irani President25 minutes ago
-
Case registered against 10 outlaws for allegedly torturing Assistant Commissioner25 minutes ago
-
Abdullah Gul condoles demise of Iranian President, FM in helicopter crash25 minutes ago
-
CM KP condoles death of Iran's President in helicopter crash25 minutes ago
-
69 meters disconnected on gas theft25 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to increase employment provision for women35 minutes ago
-
One student die, another five sustain injuries as shed in a school collapses35 minutes ago