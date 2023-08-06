Open Menu

DSP Visits Polling Stations

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2023 | 02:00 PM

DSP visits polling stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mathura Muhammad Ishaq here Sunday visited various polling stations in the by-elections.

Talking to media men, he said, "Steps have been taken for maintaining law and order situation during the by-election being continued without any break since morning at 8.00 am.

" He said, "The clothes of every voter are being searched and for maintaining law and order situation, around 3,000 police personnel are deployed at different polling stations." "Police are on alert at the most sensitive polling stations," Muhammad Ishaq said.

He said, "Lady Police officers are also performing their duty in the by-elections with sensitive polling stations being monitored by CCTV cameras.""It is hoped that the by-elections will end peacefully," Muhammad Ishaq said.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Alert Mathura Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

14 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

14 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

14 hours ago
PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Kari ..

PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Karim Kundi

14 hours ago
 Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine ..

Russia says seized settlement in northeast Ukraine

15 hours ago
 Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark s ..

Man Utd sign Hojlund in 'dream' move for Denmark striker

15 hours ago
 Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping te ..

Whyte protests innocence after 'adverse' doping test stops Joshua bout

15 hours ago
 Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

Ethiopia announces arrests in tense Amhara region

15 hours ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan