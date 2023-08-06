DSP visits polling stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mathura Muhammad Ishaq here Sunday visited various polling stations in the by-elections.

Talking to media men, he said, "Steps have been taken for maintaining law and order situation during the by-election being continued without any break since morning at 8.00 am.

" He said, "The clothes of every voter are being searched and for maintaining law and order situation, around 3,000 police personnel are deployed at different polling stations." "Police are on alert at the most sensitive polling stations," Muhammad Ishaq said.

He said, "Lady Police officers are also performing their duty in the by-elections with sensitive polling stations being monitored by CCTV cameras.""It is hoped that the by-elections will end peacefully," Muhammad Ishaq said.