Durrani appreciates INL role in countering narcotics in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani Thursday appreciated the role of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) in countering narcotics in Pakistan.

The level and scope of cooperation needs to be increased in order to completely eliminate the menace of narcotics from the society, he expressed these view during a meeting with Director INL-P Dorothy Ngutter, said a news release.

Director INL-P said that her organization was willing to enhance cooperation and extend support in different areas of human resource management with specific focus on training and capacity building of officials of Anti-Narcotics force.

The Secretary welcomed the encouraging offer and said that Pakistan had been devising a strategy to reduce the demand of drugs.

Director INL-P appreciated the approach of Pakistan in dealing with narcotics control.

She further said that rehabilitation and treatment of drug addicts also need to be paid close attention to.

Durrani said complete elimination of drugs from society is Pakistan's utmost preference and the government will continue to work in that direction. The secretary assured all possible cooperation with INL to counter narcotics.