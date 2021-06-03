UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Durrani Appreciates INL Role In Countering Narcotics In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Durrani appreciates INL role in countering narcotics in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani Thursday appreciated the role of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement (INL) in countering narcotics in Pakistan.

The level and scope of cooperation needs to be increased in order to completely eliminate the menace of narcotics from the society, he expressed these view during a meeting with Director INL-P Dorothy Ngutter, said a news release.

Director INL-P said that her organization was willing to enhance cooperation and extend support in different areas of human resource management with specific focus on training and capacity building of officials of Anti-Narcotics force.

The Secretary welcomed the encouraging offer and said that Pakistan had been devising a strategy to reduce the demand of drugs.

Director INL-P appreciated the approach of Pakistan in dealing with narcotics control.

She further said that rehabilitation and treatment of drug addicts also need to be paid close attention to.

Durrani said complete elimination of drugs from society is Pakistan's utmost preference and the government will continue to work in that direction. The secretary assured all possible cooperation with INL to counter narcotics.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drugs All From Government

Recent Stories

SBP says economic recovery, industrial activity in ..

20 minutes ago

55,135 hoax calls received at 15 last month

21 minutes ago

Yellen calls for standardized measurements on gree ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Government Doing Everything Possible to Su ..

21 minutes ago

Kazakhstan Ambassador stresses depth of historical ..

41 minutes ago

PR police spurs into action over SOPs violation

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.