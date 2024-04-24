DWE providing training to 0.3 mln workers in twin cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Director of the Directorate of Workers education , Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Rai Mohammad Akbar on Wednesday said the Worker Education organization was providing training to 0.3 million workers of 350 industries in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in different phases.

Addressing a ceremony to clean up the land and show solidarity with the sanitary workers in collaboration with the Directorate of Workers Education (DWE) and the Japanese organization KAMATO here at JET Islamabad Park, he said the organization was teaching free off cast in German, Arabic, Japanese and Korean languages and was working on a mandatory online training course, said a press release issued here.

Rai Akbar said, “Cleaning workers are very important members of our society thanks to them who help us enjoy a clean environment and it is the responsibility of every person to take care of cleanliness around him or her.”

He said, “We are conducting online mandatory training program for the expatriates going abroad.”

He said that it was foremost responsibility of the organization to provide training to the officials of the trade union.