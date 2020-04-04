E-Commerce activities to remain closed by April 14: Commissioner Karachi

The Commissioner Karachi on Saturday issued directives in view of the Coronavirus situation that the E-Commerce activities and all bakeries in the Karachi Division will remain close by April 14

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :The Commissioner Karachi on Saturday issued directives in view of the Coronavirus situation that the E-Commerce activities and all bakeries in the Karachi Division will remain close by April 14.

