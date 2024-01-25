E-Khuli Kachehris best way to be in touch with public: IG NHMP

Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Salman Chaudhry said that the ‘E-Khuli Kachehris’ were the best way to remain in direct contact with the general public and resolving their problems. He said as per the directive of the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Communications, the NHMP is holding "E-Khuli Kachehri", on regular grounds, he said while participating in the "E-Khuli Kachehri" here Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Salman Chaudhry said that the ‘E-Khuli Kachehris’ were the best way to remain in direct contact with the general public and resolving their problems. He said as per the directive of the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Communications, the NHMP is holding "E-Khuli Kachehri", on regular grounds, he said while participating in the "E-Khuli Kachehri" here Thursday. He also talked on FM-95 Radio and NHMP official Facebook and answered to frequently asked questions from across the country and from abroad as well.

The IG said that the E-Khuli Kachehris were the best way to remain in direct contact with the general public and with the employees as well for the solution of their problems.

The IG issued immediate directions to resolve the problems of the general public and employees of National Highways and Motorway Police.

To ensure equal enforcement of traffic laws and transparency in the ticketing system, an SMS service was being introduced. Ensuring commuters' journeys smooth and safer is our top priority, he said.

National highways and Motorways were the lifelines of Pakistan, playing a crucial role in the country's progress.

The Inspector General also acknowledged that roads infrastructure issues were long-standing problems. Efforts are being made through collaboration with relevant authorities to ensure a definite resolution, he said.

Salman Chaudhry emphasized the importance of human lives and mentioned that every possible measure was being taken to secure precious human lives by ensuring comfortable travelling, providing timely assistance and guidance.

He also acknowledged the challenges, such as shortage of manpower, and expressed the priority to increase personnel through collaboration with the Ministry of Communications this year.

Efforts are underway to swiftly address all issues related to the well-being and prosperity of employees. NHMP will not compromise on the standards of it’s driving licenses, resulting in global acceptance. To further simplify the process of obtaining a driving license, facilities like "One Window Operation" will be introduced soon, he said.

He emphasized that merit-based promotions and advancements would be provided to officers and employees on preferential grounds. In this regard promotions will be granted on merit-based criteria, ensuring the progress of officers and employees, he said.