Earthquake Jolts Islamabad, Rawalpindi And Parts Of Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) An earthquake measuring 5 on the Richter Scale jolted Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces and the Gilgit-Baltistan region on Thursday.
Tremors were felt in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Swat, Bajaur, Upper Dir, Abbottabad, Mardan and other cities.
The epicentre of the earthquake was reported to be at the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, around 55 kilometres from Chitral.
Pakistan’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre reported that it was 5.3 magnitude earthquake and its epicenter was located at the depth of 86 kilometers.
As of now, there have been no reports of loss of life or damage to property.
