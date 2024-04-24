Earthquake jolts Karachi

An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale and 12 km depth jolted Malir and its adjoining areas in Karachi on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) An earthquake measuring 3.2 on the Richter scale and 12 km depth jolted Malir and its adjoining areas in Karachi on Wednesday.

According to a private news channel, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in various parts of the Malir and adjoining areas of Karachi.