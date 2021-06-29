Economy bolstered by foreign investments: Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that country's economy was bolstered by foreign investments due to business friendly policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Tuesday said that country's economy was bolstered by foreign investments due to business friendly policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Talking to the media men during a visit of a private electronic products factory along with a 13-member Uzbek business delegation in the outskirts of the provincial metropolis, he said effective economic policies had lured foreign investments, adding that all possible facilities including security were being provided to the foreign investors in Pakistan.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team have saved the economy from default," Sarwar said, adding, top financial institutions were admiring economic policies of the government.

Deputy Governor of Namangan region of Uzbekistan Inamov Okibjon led the 13-member business delegation. Pakistani businessman Mian Talat Mehmood welcomed the guests at the factory.

The Governor Punjab said foreign investment in Pakistan is continuously increasing, adding that the business delegation from Uzbekistan had met many businessmen of Lahore, and they had expressed their interest to invest in health and agriculture sectors.

Sarwar said when PTI government came into power, the country was on the verge of economic bankruptcy but the government, under PM Imran Khan's leadership, took solid decisions and saved the country from bankruptcy and put the economy on the right direction.

The Governor Punjab said even opposition parties knew very well that Pakistan economy was growing and improving, but they were criticizing the government for the sake of criticism and vested interests.

He said people knew that Imran Khan was the only leader who had the vision and commitment to bring prosperity and development in the country.

"There is no doubt institutions can only be strengthened through transparency and supremacy of merit", he said, adding that the reforms introduced by the government in the institutions were unprecedented.

He said every sector was growing and people would be more prosperous by these institutional reforms. The PTI government's priority was to eradicate the root cause of all the problems in Pakistan, he added.

Deputy Governor of Namangan region Uzbekistan Inamov Okibjon said facilities provided and steps taken by the Pakistan's government for investors were commendable and the businessmen in this delegation had expressed interest to invest money in Pakistan.