ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by-election nomination disputes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has constituted appellate tribunals to address appeals regarding the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers submitted by candidates for the by-elections being held on April 21.

According to a notification issued by the Election Commission, three judges of Appellate Tribunal will hear appeals in two provincial and two National Assembly Constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Justice Muhammad Naeem Anwar has been assigned to dispose of appeals related to NA Bajaur, PK-22, and Bajaur-IV.

Justice Shakeel Ahmed will handle appeals for PK-91, Kohat-II, and Justice Fazal Subhan will handle appeals concerning NA-44, Dera Ismael Khan-I.

In Punjab, the Appellate Tribunal, headed by Justice Shahid Karim, will handle appeals concerning the following constituencies: NA-119, Lahore-III; NA-132, Kasur-II; PP-32, Gujrat-VI; PP-36, Wazirabad-II; PP-54, Narowal-I; PP-139, Sheikhupura-IV; PP-147, Lahore-III; PP-149, Lahore-V; PP-158, Lahore-XIV; and PP-164, Lahore-XX.

Similarly, Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar is assigned to dispose of nomination papers appeals to constituencies included

PP-93, Bhakkar-V; PP-290 DG Khan-V. Likewise, Justice Ahmed Nadeem Arshad will head PP-266, RY Khan-XII.

Justice Mirza Waqas Raif is assigned to dispose of appeals concerning PP-22, Chakwal-cum-Talagang.

Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi will head the Appellate Tribunal in Sindh, tasked with handling complaints from candidates contesting the by-elections in NA-196, Kamber Shahdadkot-I; NA-207, Shaheed Benazirabad-I; and PS-80, Dadu-I.

In Balochistan, Justice Muhammad Aamir Nawaz Rana will lead another appellate tribunal, responsible for addressing complaints regarding PB-20, Khuzdar-III, and PB-22, Lasbela.