ECP Constitutes Appellate Tribunals To Resolve By-election Nomination Disputes
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 11:36 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has constituted appellate tribunals to address appeals regarding the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers submitted by candidates for the by-elections being held on April 21
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has constituted appellate tribunals to address appeals regarding the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers submitted by candidates for the by-elections being held on April 21.
According to a notification issued by the Election Commission, three judges of Appellate Tribunal will hear appeals in two provincial and two National Assembly Constituencies of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Justice Muhammad Naeem Anwar has been assigned to dispose of appeals related to NA Bajaur, PK-22, and Bajaur-IV.
Justice Shakeel Ahmed will handle appeals for PK-91, Kohat-II, and Justice Fazal Subhan will handle appeals concerning NA-44, Dera Ismael Khan-I.
In Punjab, the Appellate Tribunal, headed by Justice Shahid Karim, will handle appeals concerning the following constituencies: NA-119, Lahore-III; NA-132, Kasur-II; PP-32, Gujrat-VI; PP-36, Wazirabad-II; PP-54, Narowal-I; PP-139, Sheikhupura-IV; PP-147, Lahore-III; PP-149, Lahore-V; PP-158, Lahore-XIV; and PP-164, Lahore-XX.
Similarly, Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar is assigned to dispose of nomination papers appeals to constituencies included
PP-93, Bhakkar-V; PP-290 DG Khan-V. Likewise, Justice Ahmed Nadeem Arshad will head PP-266, RY Khan-XII.
Justice Mirza Waqas Raif is assigned to dispose of appeals concerning PP-22, Chakwal-cum-Talagang.
Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi will head the Appellate Tribunal in Sindh, tasked with handling complaints from candidates contesting the by-elections in NA-196, Kamber Shahdadkot-I; NA-207, Shaheed Benazirabad-I; and PS-80, Dadu-I.
In Balochistan, Justice Muhammad Aamir Nawaz Rana will lead another appellate tribunal, responsible for addressing complaints regarding PB-20, Khuzdar-III, and PB-22, Lasbela.
Recent Stories
PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ahsan Iqbal
MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss development progress
Man crushed to death, wife injured
US Congress committee exposes PTI’s ‘cipher drama’: Minister for Informat ..
Two soldiers embraced martyrdom while eliminating eight terrorists in Gwadar att ..
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar underlines significance of economic-diplomacy to attr ..
Varadkar: Harsh political reality brings down 'zeitgeist' Irish leader
ADC-I Larkana chairs DEPI, Polio committee's meeting
IOC says 'aggressive' Russia criticism a 'new low'
Asif criticises PTI last regime for damaging economy
Prabowo Subianto: ex-general marched to Indonesia presidency
12 utility stores, mobile vehicles facilitating masses: Rao Zia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ahsan Iqbal2 minutes ago
-
MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss development progress2 minutes ago
-
Man crushed to death, wife injured2 minutes ago
-
US Congress committee exposes PTI’s ‘cipher drama’: Minister for Information and Broadcasting ..2 minutes ago
-
Two soldiers embraced martyrdom while eliminating eight terrorists in Gwadar attack2 minutes ago
-
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar underlines significance of economic-diplomacy to attract investments26 minutes ago
-
ADC-I Larkana chairs DEPI, Polio committee's meeting26 minutes ago
-
Asif criticises PTI last regime for damaging economy48 minutes ago
-
12 utility stores, mobile vehicles facilitating masses: Rao Zia50 minutes ago
-
PMD advises people to take precautionary measures to avert pollen allergy in twin cities1 hour ago
-
Massive tree plantation at Potohar triangle to increase scenery of city: Saqib Rafiq1 hour ago
-
Ayaz, Mustafa commend bravery of security agencies to successfully thwart terrorists attack1 hour ago