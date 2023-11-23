Open Menu

ECP Declares PTI Intra-party Polls Lacked Transparency, Calls Re-election Within 20 Days

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled on Thursday, that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party polls lacked transparency, directing the party to conduct new elections if it wanted to keep its "bat" symbol.

A four-member bench, headed by Nisar Ahmed Durrani and comprising Shah Mohammad Jatoi, Babar Hussain Bharwana, and Justice (Retd) Ikramullah Khan, issued a reserved judgment instructing PTI to conduct new elections within 20 days. This verdict was declared on Thursday.

In the ruling, the ECP stated that PTI failed to conduct unbiased intra-party elections effectively, pointing to objections and controversy associated with the polls.

The verdict declared, "PTI's intra-party elections are unacceptable," instructing the party to conduct polls and submit the records within seven days.

The verdict further warned, "If the ECP does not conduct elections within 20 days, it will face severe consequences. Failure to hold intra-party elections will render PTI ineligible to secure an election symbol," according to the ruling.

Notices were issued by the ECP to PTI on August 2 for failing to conduct intra-party polls, and the verdict on this matter was reserved on September 13.

Thursday's ruling poses a concern for PTI, given that a significant portion of its leadership, including Chairman Imran Khan, his deputy Shah Mahmood Qureshi, and party president Pervaiz Elahi, are either in jail or have left the party amid the crackdown initiated against them following the May 9 riots.

Barrister Gohar, the legal counsel for PTI, stated that the party intended to contest the ECP verdict in the proper legal forum.

