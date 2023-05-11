ECP directs scrutiny committee to submit political parties' prohibited funding report within 15 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has instructed its Scrutiny Committee to present a report on the banned funding of political parties to the Commission within a period of 15 days.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja.

Relevant officers were present to discuss three key agendas.

In addition, the decision was made to hold by-elections for three National Assembly seats, NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, and NA-239 Korangi, on May 28.

The meeting also discussed the complaints of Jamaat-e-Islami regarding the Hyderabad Local Government elections.

The Commission has scheduled a hearing on the irregularities in Union Council 119 Hyderabad in the by-elections on May 15, with a report requested from the Provincial Election Commissioner, Returning Officer (RO), District Returning Officer (DRO), and District Police Officer (DPO) within three days.

Notices have also been issued to candidates, ROs, DROs, relevant officials, and district police officers to appear before the Commission on May 15.