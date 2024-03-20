ECP issues list of eight valid nominees of technocrat, Aalim seats for Senate elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday issued a list of eight candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the elections of Technocrat including Aalim in the upper house of the parliament.

According to the list, the candidates included Syed Irshad Hussain of District Kurram, Qazi Muhammad Anwar of Peshawar, Waqat Ahmed Qazi of Peshawar, Khalid Masood of Peshawar, Fazil Hanan of Mardan, Dilawar Khan of Mardan, Qaizar Khan of DI Khan and Noor Ul Haq Qadri of district Khyber.