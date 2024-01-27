ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) monitoring teams have issued notices and fines to various candidates for violations of the code of conduct in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, independent candidates Humayun Khan (PK-15 Lower Dir) and Mehboob Shah (PK-7 Lower Dir) fined Rs 50,000 each by District Monitoring Officer in Lower Dir for election code violations.

Chairman of village council Gul Abad in Lower Dir, Murad Rehman, fined Rs 30,000. The candidates have been instructed to pay fines and submit the challan by January 29.

Jalal Khan, a Muslim League (N) candidate from PK-79 Peshawar, was imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 from the District Monitoring Officer Peshawar.

Arbab Waseem Hayat, PTI candidate from PK-73 Peshawar, and Abdul Haseeb, JUIF candidate from the same constituency, were each fined Rs 5,000.

Haji Muhammad Ismail, Chairman of Bihari Colony Neighborhood Council, faced a fine of Rs 50,000. The candidates are directed to settle the fines by January 29 and submit the challan.

According to District Monitoring Officer Upper Dir, Malik Shahuddin, Chairman of Village Council Nishanbanda Upper Dir, is required to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 and submit the challan by January 29.

District Monitoring Officer Kurram has fined Chairman Tehsil Council Central Karam Ehsanullah Rs 25,000, while independent candidate Karam Ali Hadi of PK-96 has been fined Rs 15,000.

Similarly, Independent candidate Aftab Jamali of PS-82 was fined Rs.20,000 by Ghulam Fatima Ilyas Komal, the District Monitoring Officer in Dadu District, for violating rules.