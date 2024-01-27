Open Menu

ECP Issues Notices, Imposes Fines For Violations In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2024 | 10:15 PM

ECP issues notices, imposes fines for violations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) monitoring teams have issued notices and fines to various candidates for violations of the code of conduct in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) monitoring teams have issued notices and fines to various candidates for violations of the code of conduct in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details, independent candidates Humayun Khan (PK-15 Lower Dir) and Mehboob Shah (PK-7 Lower Dir) fined Rs 50,000 each by District Monitoring Officer in Lower Dir for election code violations.

Chairman of village council Gul Abad in Lower Dir, Murad Rehman, fined Rs 30,000. The candidates have been instructed to pay fines and submit the challan by January 29.

Jalal Khan, a Muslim League (N) candidate from PK-79 Peshawar, was imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 from the District Monitoring Officer Peshawar.

Arbab Waseem Hayat, PTI candidate from PK-73 Peshawar, and Abdul Haseeb, JUIF candidate from the same constituency, were each fined Rs 5,000.

l for violating rules.

Haji Muhammad Ismail, Chairman of Bihari Colony Neighborhood Council, faced a fine of Rs 50,000. The candidates are directed to settle the fines by January 29 and submit the challan.

According to District Monitoring Officer Upper Dir, Malik Shahuddin, Chairman of Village Council Nishanbanda Upper Dir, is required to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 and submit the challan by January 29.

District Monitoring Officer Kurram has fined Chairman Tehsil Council Central Karam Ehsanullah Rs 25,000, while independent candidate Karam Ali Hadi of PK-96 has been fined Rs 15,000.

Similarly, Independent candidate Aftab Jamali of PS-82 was fined Rs.20,000 by Ghulam Fatima Ilyas Komal, the District Monitoring Officer in Dadu District, for violating rules.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan Fine Same Dadu Dir January Muslim From PK-7 PK-15 PK-73 PK-79 PK-96 PS-82

Recent Stories

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

8 minutes ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

1 minute ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

1 minute ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson ..

Solangi grieved over demise of Senior Anchorperson Iram Chaudhary

1 minute ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

1 minute ago
 Governor highlights significance of justice to est ..

Governor highlights significance of justice to establish law abiding society

2 hours ago
DC chaired meeting on preparations for general ele ..

DC chaired meeting on preparations for general election

3 hours ago
 PFA declares 1,100 food workers unfit

PFA declares 1,100 food workers unfit

3 hours ago
 Financial inclusion of special people leads to soc ..

Financial inclusion of special people leads to social, economic progress: Presid ..

3 hours ago
 CTD arrested 11 terrorists from Punjab, including ..

CTD arrested 11 terrorists from Punjab, including Lahore

3 hours ago
 Elderly woman's body recovered

Elderly woman's body recovered

3 hours ago
 Couple injured in gas fire incident

Couple injured in gas fire incident

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan