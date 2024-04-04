Open Menu

ECP Rejects PML-N Plea For Recount In PP-124, Toba Tek Singh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 04:20 PM

ECP rejects PML-N plea for recount in PP-124, Toba Tek Singh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declined the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Qatub Ali Shah's plea for a recount in PP-124, Toba Tek Singh on Thursday, instructing him to file a petition with the relevant Election Tribunal instead.

Qutub Ali Shah, in his plea, highlighted that the winning margin of the declared candidate is below 4,000 votes. The Commission advised the concerned individual to approach the appropriate Election Tribunal. Independent candidate Sonia emerged victorious in the February 8 general elections for PP-124, Toba Tek Singh.

Syed Qutub Ali Shah from PML-N secured 55,930 votes, while independent candidate Sonia clinched victory with 62,062 votes in PP-124, Toba Tek Singh VI.

