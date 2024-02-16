ECP Schedules Nawaz Sharif's NA-15 Petition Hearing For Feb 20
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled the hearing for the election petition of Nawaz Sharif regarding alleged rigging in NA-15 in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for 20 February.
The three-member bench, headed by Nisar Durrani, heard the plea filed by Quaid Pakiatan Muslim League-N, seeking to withhold the results of NA-15, Mansehra.
Jahangir Jadoon, representing Nawaz Sharif, presented his case to the ECP, emphasizing that an earlier objection from Nawaz Sharif was dismissed because of his (counsel’s) delayed appearance before the Commission.
He also pointed out no vote recounting in NA-15.
Jadoon argued that Form-47 was issued without conducting proper vote counting in multiple polling stations throughout the constituency.
Member ECP, Nisar Durrani, acknowledged that the Returning Officer (RO) had filed the report for NA-15, confirming the results. He asserted that Form-47 was prepared using data from Form-45 from all polling stations in the constituency.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways decides to restore Akbar Bugti Express from Quetta to Lahore
PSL season 9 all set to start tomorrow; check matches’ schedule
PSL 9: Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United to lock horns tomorrow
PHC grants bail to PTI’s nominee for PM office Omar Ayub Khan in 24 cases
Bajwa, Faiz reject Maulana Fazl claims about No-confidence move against Imran Kh ..
Private operators to start booking for Hajj from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 February 2024
Sindh University postpones all tests scheduled for Feb 16
Full court reference to honor Justice Nadeem Akhtar
Nadal puts return on ice, admits 'not ready to compete'
FIA arrests accused involved in illegal currency exchange
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Multan Sultan's players visit Sadar police station17 minutes ago
-
Punjab Council of Arts says steps being taken for artists' welfare27 minutes ago
-
Dedicated employees true asset, need to be encouraged: Dera commissioner36 minutes ago
-
Six drug peddlers, bootleggers netted36 minutes ago
-
18th round of Pakistan-Turkiye High Level Military Dialogue Group held at Defence Ministry37 minutes ago
-
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim stresses adherence to legal standards at District Bar Club Abbottabad37 minutes ago
-
PCFA-KPEZDMC celebrate Chinese Spring festival at Rashakhi Economic Zone47 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations holds 'Khuli Kutchery' to address grievances of citizens47 minutes ago
-
Indigenisation, technological sovereignty, key to Pakistan’s defence evolution: Speakers47 minutes ago
-
Business Facilitation Centre receives 235 applications for NOC47 minutes ago
-
Criminal wanted in murder case arrested47 minutes ago
-
Temperature rising in Bahawalpur weather47 minutes ago