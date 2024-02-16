ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled the hearing for the election petition of Nawaz Sharif regarding alleged rigging in NA-15 in Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for 20 February.

The three-member bench, headed by Nisar Durrani, heard the plea filed by Quaid Pakiatan Muslim League-N, seeking to withhold the results of NA-15, Mansehra.

Jahangir Jadoon, representing Nawaz Sharif, presented his case to the ECP, emphasizing that an earlier objection from Nawaz Sharif was dismissed because of his (counsel’s) delayed appearance before the Commission.

He also pointed out no vote recounting in NA-15.

Jadoon argued that Form-47 was issued without conducting proper vote counting in multiple polling stations throughout the constituency.

Member ECP, Nisar Durrani, acknowledged that the Returning Officer (RO) had filed the report for NA-15, confirming the results. He asserted that Form-47 was prepared using data from Form-45 from all polling stations in the constituency.