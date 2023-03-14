UrduPoint.com

ECP Seeks Report On Alleged Ban On PTI's Election Rallies In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ECP seeks report on alleged ban on PTI's election rallies in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the Punjab Chief Secretary to submit a comprehensive report by Wednesday regarding the alleged ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) election rallies and the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore.

The decision was taken during a meeting held to discuss the petition filed by PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Dr Babar Awan, challenging the enforcement of Section 144 and the stopping of PTI's election rally by the caretaker government in Lahore.

The ECP emphasized its responsibility to hold transparent and peaceful elections, and thus, directed the Punjab Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report by Wednesday.

The PTI leaders, who filed the application, have accused the caretaker government of imposing a ban on their election rallies and violating their democratic rights.

With the submission of the report by the Punjab Chief Secretary, the ECP will further deliberate upon the matter and take necessary actions to ensure a transparent electoral process.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Punjab Babar Awan Election Commission Of Pakistan Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt ..

UAE-Egypt relations hailed at 3rd edition of Egypt Government Excellence Award

3 hours ago
 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup headed back to UAE

3 hours ago
 World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in ..

World Economic Forum names Maktoum bin Mohammed in its Young Global Leaders Clas ..

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

4 hours ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.