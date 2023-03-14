ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the Punjab Chief Secretary to submit a comprehensive report by Wednesday regarding the alleged ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) election rallies and the imposition of Section 144 in Lahore.

The decision was taken during a meeting held to discuss the petition filed by PTI leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid and Dr Babar Awan, challenging the enforcement of Section 144 and the stopping of PTI's election rally by the caretaker government in Lahore.

The ECP emphasized its responsibility to hold transparent and peaceful elections, and thus, directed the Punjab Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report by Wednesday.

The PTI leaders, who filed the application, have accused the caretaker government of imposing a ban on their election rallies and violating their democratic rights.

With the submission of the report by the Punjab Chief Secretary, the ECP will further deliberate upon the matter and take necessary actions to ensure a transparent electoral process.