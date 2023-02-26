ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :A Central Control Room set up at Election Commission Secretariat Islamabad has started monitoring by polls being held in NA 193, Rajanpur on Sunday.

A spokesman of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said in a statement on Sunday that the Control Room would continue working till receipt of the last result.

Senior officers were monitoring the electioneering process from the Control Room, Islamabad.

Separate Control Rooms established at Lahore and Rajanpur have also started registering complaints of election process.

Immediate action would be taken against election code violators.

The spokesman said that polling related complaints could be lodged round the clock on telephone no 051-9204402; 051-9204403; 051-9210837 and 051-9210838 and the complaints could also be faxed to the Control Room on 051-9204404.

Email:ddmonitoringisb@gmail.com The complaint could be registered on phone no 042-99212209 042-99212620 Email: pecpunjabcontrolroom@gmail.com Control room established at Rajanpur by DRO/RO could be approached on phone no0604-685969; 0604-685623Email: byelection193@gmail.com