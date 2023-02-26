UrduPoint.com

ECP's Central Control Room Starts Monitoring Rajanpur By Polls

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ECP's Central Control Room starts monitoring Rajanpur by polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :A Central Control Room set up at Election Commission Secretariat Islamabad has started monitoring by polls being held in NA 193, Rajanpur on Sunday.

A spokesman of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said in a statement on Sunday that the Control Room would continue working till receipt of the last result.

Senior officers were monitoring the electioneering process from the Control Room, Islamabad.

Separate Control Rooms established at Lahore and Rajanpur have also started registering complaints of election process.

Immediate action would be taken against election code violators.

The spokesman said that polling related complaints could be lodged round the clock on telephone no 051-9204402; 051-9204403; 051-9210837 and 051-9210838 and the complaints could also be faxed to the Control Room on 051-9204404.

Email:ddmonitoringisb@gmail.com The complaint could be registered on phone no 042-99212209 042-99212620 Email: pecpunjabcontrolroom@gmail.com Control room established at Rajanpur by DRO/RO could be approached on phone no0604-685969; 0604-685623Email: byelection193@gmail.com

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Election Commission Of Pakistan Rajanpur Sunday From NA-193

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2023 Match 14 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

4 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputi ..

Arab Parliament for Child elects president, deputies

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th February 2023

4 hours ago
 Proportial voting in Pakistan

Proportial voting in Pakistan

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives winners of third &#039;Sult ..

Sharjah Ruler receives winners of third &#039;Sultan Award for Youth&#039;

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.