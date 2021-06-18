UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ED Notifies Transfer, Posting Of High Ranking Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Friday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers.

According to a notification, Zulfiqar Younas, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Customs Service, presently posted as member, Federal board of Revenue, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Finance Division, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Similarly, Ms. Hina Naik Bakht, a BS-17 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, lastly serving under Government of the Punjab, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division with effect from 02-06-2021 until further orders.

While, Mir Afzal Khan has assumed the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-20/S.G) in Establishment Division with effect from 09-06-2021.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Punjab Mir Afzal Khan FBR Post From Government

Recent Stories

116,418 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,942 new COVID-19 cases, 1,918 reco ..

26 minutes ago

FM reiterates Pakistan’s unwavering support for ..

31 minutes ago

UEFA asks players not remove sponsored drinks from ..

38 minutes ago

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite polit ..

1 hour ago

UVAS initiates Vets’ continued professional deve ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.