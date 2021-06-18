ED notifies transfer, posting of high ranking officers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :The Establishment Division on Friday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers.

According to a notification, Zulfiqar Younas, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Customs Service, presently posted as member, Federal board of Revenue, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Finance Division, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders.

Similarly, Ms. Hina Naik Bakht, a BS-17 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, lastly serving under Government of the Punjab, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Division with effect from 02-06-2021 until further orders.

While, Mir Afzal Khan has assumed the charge of the post of Officer on Special Duty (BS-20/S.G) in Establishment Division with effect from 09-06-2021.