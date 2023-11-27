Edu minister honors 30 students with NEF awards

Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi on Monday honoured 30 exceptional students with National Education Foundation (NEF) merit-based awards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi on Monday honoured 30 exceptional students with National Education Foundation (NEF) merit-based awards.

Emphasizing the critical role of quality and skill-based education in navigating the country through financial challenges, the minister underscored the importance of well-prepared educators in shaping a brighter future for children.

Addressing the award distribution ceremony as the chief guest, Minister Sindhi commended the outstanding achievements of 30 students, each of whom was presented with a Merit Award of Rs 100,000.

The event drew the participation of heads of departments from the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, parents, students (children of Federal Government teachers), and members of the media fraternity.

Minister Madad Ali Sindhi reiterated that education is the fundamental right of every child and a cornerstone for national progress.

In the contemporary era, no nation can thrive without a commitment to quality education. Human Resource Development, central to government policy, relies on education as a fundamental force in shaping human social capital.

He expressed confidence that the initiatives of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training will elevate the state of education in the country, fostering holistic development and economic growth.

Commending the National Education Foundation for its commendable efforts in providing free basic and skill-based education to the Khawajasara Community, Minister Sindhi also praised the foundation and the Ministry for their impactful awareness and enrollment campaigns for out-of-school children (OOSC) in the ICT region.

During the ceremony, Managing Director Ms. Tahira S. Shaikh shared that the National Education Foundation has awarded scholarships to over 6000 children of Federal Government teachers (ICT) since 1998.

The Merit Award is bestowed upon children of F.G. Teachers who have secured a minimum of 80% marks in their intermediate examinations and gained fresh admission into any degree program in public sector Medical and Engineering institutions or any public university recognized by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) on a merit basis.

Ms. Shaikh highlighted that this award serves as recognition for students who excel academically, securing admissions through fierce competition and merit.

The Merit Award Ceremony stands as a testament to the commitment of the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Madad Ali Sindhi, and the National Education Foundation to nurturing excellence in education and fostering the academic growth of the nation's youth.