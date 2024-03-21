Open Menu

Educational, Housing Projects Marks New Era For Balochistan's Mines Workers

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Educational, housing projects marks new era for Balochistan's mines workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) Balochistan has launched a series of welfare projects worth Rs 1.8 million to enhance living standards and educational opportunities for mine and industrial registered workers across the region.

An official source told APP, the cornerstone of these projects was the establishment of a Girls High School with Staff Residences in Muslim Bagh, Balochistan, designed to provide quality education to the children of 5,605 mine and industrial workers, symbolizing a substantial leap towards gender inclusivity and educational accessibility in the area.

Constructed over 63,000 square feet and with an investment of Rs.700 Million, the school and residences represent a beacon of hope for the future generation of Balochistan.

SAPM Malik stressed ensuring that the project is completed within 24 months.

He said that the former government also laid the foundation stone for 100 worker residence quarters in Muslim Bagh. This housing project, covering 5 acres and costing an estimated Rs.900 Million, will provide secure and comfortable homes for 100 families, directly tackling the housing shortage that plagues the workers' community. The project is set to be completed within 24 months.

He said that a school now has opened its doors to the children of approximately 4,000 mine workers, further underscoring the government's dedication to workers' welfare.

Related Topics

Shortage Balochistan Education Bagh Muslim Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preve ..

Establishment of CPIC strategic step towards preventing fake news about CPEC: At ..

25 minutes ago
 PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserve ..

PML-N’s Saira Afzal Tarar becomes MNA on reserved seat

29 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to pe ..

Naseem Shah, his father arrives Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan ..

Zamurrad Khan urges continued support for Pakistan Sweet Home's orphans

13 hours ago
Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation

13 hours ago
 Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San R ..

Philipsen adds Brugge-De Panne honours after San Remo win

13 hours ago
 ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by- ..

ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by-election nomination disputes

13 hours ago
 PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ah ..

PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ahsan Iqbal

13 hours ago
 MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss developme ..

MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss development progress

13 hours ago
 Man crushed to death, wife injured

Man crushed to death, wife injured

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan