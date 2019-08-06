UrduPoint.com
Effective Policing Measures Being Adopted To Win Public Support

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 06:45 PM

Effective poling measures are being adopted by Islamabad Police to curb crime, win public support and bridge the gap between police and public through performance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Effective poling measures are being adopted by Islamabad Police to curb crime, win public support and bridge the gap between police and public through performance.

It was stated by SP (City Zone) Aamir Khan Niazi while addressing the people at `Open Kutchery' held at Community Centre in the area of Aabpara police staion.

The notables of the areas, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Hussain Lasi, Station House Officer of Aabpara police station Inspector Ghulam Rasool and senior police officials from City Zone were also present on the occasion.

The SP (City Zone) said that people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them.

He said that police succeeded to bust a criminal gang recently after public cooperation and effective policing is not possible without support of people.

The SP (City Zone) said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in taking bribery and corrupt practices.

Strict action would be taken after complaints against them.

He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with respected people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action.

He said that Islamabad police were adopting decent policing measures and following the slogan `First Salute then proceed decently for good repute' (Phele Salam Phir Kalam)' which is step towards friendly policing and being widely appreciated by the people.

On the occasion, he listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them.

The people of the area lauded this step of Islamabad Police and hoped that their problems would be resolved on priority.

