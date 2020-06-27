UrduPoint.com
Efforts Underway To Modernize Agriculture; Boost Per Acre Yield

Efforts underway to modernize agriculture; boost per acre yield

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmed Langrial Friday said that under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Programme work was underway on various projects with Rs 300 billion in order to improve available water resources, besides enhancing per acre yield of wheat, rice, sugarcane and oilseed products.

He said this while addressing a ceremony held in Gujranwala to distribute subsidized agricultural machinery among farmers under National Programme to boost per acre production of rice, according to a press release issued here.

He said, "Pakistan's Basmati rice is liked all over the world due to its quality and aroma.

Therefore it could be a good source of fetching forex as well." He said that during fiscal year 2018-19, as much as 2.19 million tonnes rice was exported which earned 2.04 billion Dollars forex.

"National Programme geared to boost per acre production of rice was started in 15 districts of Punjab,and itwould help in increasing the yield of paddy thick and basmati variety upto 20 to 10 maunds respectively on per acre land", he added.

He said that despite financial difficulties PTI led government was determined to make agriculture a far more developed sector of the economy. App/yrb-swf/

More Stories From Pakistan

