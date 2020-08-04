Egyptian envoy calls on COAS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Egypt's Ambassador Tarek Mohamed Dahroug on Tuesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa where both the dignitaries expressed satisfaction on trajectory of bilateral ties between the brotherly countries.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest and cooperation in various fields were discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

The visiting dignitary also appreciated Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region.